Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) traded down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 61,865,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 92,108,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £566,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.