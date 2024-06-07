Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Sells $54,068.32 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.74 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Citigroup cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

