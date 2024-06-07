Insider Selling: Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 6,100 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total value of C$102,175.00.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Pason Systems stock opened at C$17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. Pason Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.49.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pason Systems

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.