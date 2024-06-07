Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells $497,203.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 153.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after buying an additional 2,409,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after buying an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $18,781,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,793,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
