Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells $497,203.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSCR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 153.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after buying an additional 2,409,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after buying an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $18,781,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,793,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.