Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Sells $15,917.70 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 1,094 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $15,917.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Kaseta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $45,722.88.

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $192,466.12.

Liquidia Price Performance

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,311,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 337,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 106,049 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth $502,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

