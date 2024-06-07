Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells $398,984.04 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,997 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $171,034,000 after acquiring an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,325,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

