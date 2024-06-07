Insider Selling: Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) EVP Sells $2,748,055.64 in Stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,697,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

