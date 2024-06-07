Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells $61,678.72 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.