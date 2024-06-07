Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $624,323.70 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entegris Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average is $125.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

