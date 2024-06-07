Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Sells $4,662,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,169,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 31st, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $4,692,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 29th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00.

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilysys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.