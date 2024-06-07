Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Sells $4,662,000.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,169,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $4,692,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00.

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilysys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.