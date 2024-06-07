Insider Selling: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Sells $355,200.00 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

