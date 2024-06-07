Insider Buying: Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Acquires £4,984.65 in Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs purchased 5,035 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,984.65 ($6,386.48).

Sirius Real Estate Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:SRE opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,336.67 and a beta of 1.15. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 77.90 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.70 ($1.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.