Insider Buying: Loyal Lithium Limited (ASX:LLI) Insider Purchases A$11,500.00 in Stock

Loyal Lithium Limited (ASX:LLI – Get Free Report) insider Peretz Schapiro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$11,500.00 ($7,718.12).

Loyal Lithium Stock Performance

Loyal Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loyal Lithium Limited operates as a lithium-led battery minerals and technology company. It holds interests in the Brisk and Trieste lithium projects are located in Quebec's James Bay Lithium District; and the Scotty Lithium Project is located 189 km northwest of Las Vegas and 517 km from Reno, Nevada, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loyal Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyal Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.