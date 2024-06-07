Insider Buying: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Acquires 586 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,331. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

