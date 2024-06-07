Insider Buying: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Purchases C$119,356.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober purchased 112,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$119,356.00.

Gernot Wober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Gernot Wober sold 100,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Gernot Wober sold 107,500 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$105,350.00.

Discovery Silver Stock Performance

Shares of DSV opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Featured Stories

