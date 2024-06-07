Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMVT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunovant

Immunovant Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $119,845.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,261 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $94,242.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $119,845.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.