ICON Price Down 1.7% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $217.57 million and $2.66 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About ICON
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,010,691 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,001,988,399.6250079. The last known price of ICON is 0.21597238 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,402,973.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
