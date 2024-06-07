ICON Price Down 1.7% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $217.57 million and $2.66 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,010,691 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

