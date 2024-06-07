Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE:HY opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 222,340 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 98,996 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,150 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

