Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Buys $14,998.70 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Brady W. Dougan purchased 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $14,998.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,283.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Humacyte Stock Down 2.7 %

HUMA stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 126.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

