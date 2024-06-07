Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells $6,405,407.26 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Humacyte Stock Down 2.7 %

HUMA stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $871.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.62. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

