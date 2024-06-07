Homestead Advisers Corp Has $95.17 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $95,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2,493.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 11.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 176,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

