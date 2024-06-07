Hess Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,097 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 5,300 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.04. The company had a trading volume of 346,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14. Hess has a 52-week low of $129.12 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

