Head-To-Head Contrast: Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) versus Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Arko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A $0.50 0.00 Arko $9.41 billion 0.08 $34.37 million $0.26 23.77

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 0 0 0 0 N/A Arko 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.

Arko has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon.

Profitability

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Arko 0.39% 13.20% 0.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arko beats Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A operates as a subsidiary of Rallye SA.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

