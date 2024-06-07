Head-To-Head Comparison: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -4.99% -44.46% -4.54% NeuroPace -45.61% -173.62% -30.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Accuray and NeuroPace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeuroPace 0 1 6 0 2.86

Valuation & Earnings

Accuray currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 355.80%. NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 139.19%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than NeuroPace.

This table compares Accuray and NeuroPace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $447.61 million 0.40 -$9.28 million ($0.22) -8.23 NeuroPace $65.42 million 2.88 -$32.96 million ($1.19) -5.50

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroPace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Accuray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of NeuroPace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accuray beats NeuroPace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

