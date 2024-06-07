HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 305.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of ICCM opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

