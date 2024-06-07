Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Harrow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Harrow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harrow

Harrow Stock Up 0.2 %

HROW stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. Harrow has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Equities analysts expect that Harrow will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Harrow

In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Harrow news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,745,600 shares in the company, valued at $48,018,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 170,715 shares of company stock worth $1,864,011 in the last ninety days. 13.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the third quarter worth $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Harrow by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Harrow by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harrow in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Harrow by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.