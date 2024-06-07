Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Haleon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HLN

Haleon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Haleon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 389,194 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 190,836 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $15,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.