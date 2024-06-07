GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $69.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GXO

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,272,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 68,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 79.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.