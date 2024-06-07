GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $69.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.38.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of GXO opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
