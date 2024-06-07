Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

GWRE stock opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

