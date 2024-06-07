Grin Market Cap Tops $3.48 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Grin has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $172,596.16 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,195.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.50 or 0.00691517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00114070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.00230680 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00056034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00083094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

