Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Graham Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.23 million, a P/E ratio of 100.23 and a beta of 0.57. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 1,640.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 139,472 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 88.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,190,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 263,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

