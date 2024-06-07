Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GROY. Raymond James upgraded Gold Royalty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Royalty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $1.60 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $233.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,953,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,546 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 70.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.