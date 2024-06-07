Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Head to Head Analysis

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Safehold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Net Lease and Safehold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $626.78 million 2.80 -$211.91 million ($1.82) -4.18 Safehold $367.46 million 3.69 -$54.97 million ($0.45) -42.20

Risk & Volatility

Safehold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Net Lease. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Net Lease and Safehold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 3 1 0 2.25 Safehold 0 4 5 0 2.56

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.45%. Safehold has a consensus price target of $27.22, suggesting a potential upside of 43.35%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Safehold.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Safehold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease -37.46% -10.08% -3.32% Safehold -7.87% 4.43% 1.55%

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Global Net Lease pays out -60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Safehold pays out -155.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Safehold beats Global Net Lease on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.