Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.19

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 265482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.17 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Gerdau Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 233,911.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,559,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 91,708,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,396 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,352,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,972,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 961,612 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

