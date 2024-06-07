General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of General Dynamics worth $215,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Argus lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.28. 287,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $209.25 and a 52 week high of $302.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.20 and a 200 day moving average of $272.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,605,624.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

