Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.13% of Generac worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 42.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,265 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 4.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 26.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Generac by 749.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $140.03. 484,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,270. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day moving average of $125.87. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.05.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

