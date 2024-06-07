GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 1.9%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $163.88 and last traded at $163.33. Approximately 1,401,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,948,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.90.

GE Vernova Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

