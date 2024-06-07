Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,865 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,909,524,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,045 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 973,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,803,000 after purchasing an additional 967,913 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $333,786,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,228,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,182,987,000 after buying an additional 553,695 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,512,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $579.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,400. The stock has a market cap of $221.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

