Gabelli Funds LLC Has $59.55 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 140.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 241,525 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Hess worth $59,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.14. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $129.12 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Hess’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

