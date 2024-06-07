Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $570,428,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.03. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

