GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 3,500 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 0.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR traded down $3.91 on Thursday, reaching $99.49. 4,277,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,212. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,814,013 shares of company stock valued at $71,428,603 and sold 48,800,000 shares valued at $1,813,406,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

