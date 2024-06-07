GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $33.21 Million Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 230,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,213,000. Hess accounts for approximately 6.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.08% of Hess as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Stock Up 0.7 %

HES stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $147.98. 1,214,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,911. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $129.12 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

