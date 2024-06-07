GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.53 Million in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 2.16% of GAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 5,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 989,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 972,482 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in GAN during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAN remained flat at $1.38 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 323.71% and a negative net margin of 32.10%.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

