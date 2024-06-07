GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Decreases Position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 97.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 42,429 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

GGT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 56,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,737. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.20%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

