GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 35,550 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 799,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 263.6% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 130,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,853.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 0.2 %
FREE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 93,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $208.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.57. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Imperial Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Whole Earth Brands Profile
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.
