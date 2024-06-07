FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Evolution Petroleum Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPM. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $179.14 million, a P/E ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.64%.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $294,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also

