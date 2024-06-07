Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Buys A$10,039.50 in Stock

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley acquired 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,039.50 ($6,737.92).
Future Generation Australia Price Performance
Future Generation Australia Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from Future Generation Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Future Generation Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.
Future Generation Australia Company Profile
