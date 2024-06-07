Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Marlowe Partners LP

Marlowe Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the period. Freshpet makes up approximately 20.2% of Marlowe Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marlowe Partners LP owned 0.18% of Freshpet worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $4,338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,278,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $2,100,591 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.05. 520,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,857. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

