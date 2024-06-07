Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Down 1.2%

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 884 ($11.33) and last traded at GBX 886.50 ($11.36). Approximately 204,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 349,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 897 ($11.49).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.09) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 818.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 834.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 785.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

