Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 1,542 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five9 stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Five9 by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 16.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

